Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

GGG opened at $60.82 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

