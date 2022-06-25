Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

