Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.