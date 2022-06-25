Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 405,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

