Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

