Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.