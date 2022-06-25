Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

