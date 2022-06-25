Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 28.0% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

