Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

