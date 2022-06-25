Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 711.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 31,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

