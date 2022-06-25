Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

