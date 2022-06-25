Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

