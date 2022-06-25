Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 275,172 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 194.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 275,172 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.
Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.