Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

