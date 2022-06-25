Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.82. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

