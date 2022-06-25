Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

