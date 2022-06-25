Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,805,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $60.86 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.