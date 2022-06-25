Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
