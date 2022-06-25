Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.