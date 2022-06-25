Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

