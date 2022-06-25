Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

