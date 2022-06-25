Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

