Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

