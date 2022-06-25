Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 129,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 72.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 72.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Shares of ITW opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

