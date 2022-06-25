Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $87.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.