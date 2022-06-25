Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.