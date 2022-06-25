Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.