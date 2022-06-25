Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

