Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $634.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

