Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,928 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 169,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

