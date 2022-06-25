Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMO. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $11.45 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
