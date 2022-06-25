Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.