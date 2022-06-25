Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,210 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

