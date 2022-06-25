Capital One Financial Comments on Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

