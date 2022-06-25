Capital One Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

