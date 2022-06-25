Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.68

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.68 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.71). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.75), with a volume of 12,443 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.68. The firm has a market cap of £100.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.
