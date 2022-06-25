CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

