CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

