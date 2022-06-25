CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average of $182.66. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

