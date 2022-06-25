CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

