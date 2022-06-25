CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

