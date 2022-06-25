CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

