CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 47.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.26 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

