CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $119.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

