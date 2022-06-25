CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 260.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $2,739,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

