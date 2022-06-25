CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN opened at $24.29 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

