CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,597 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.