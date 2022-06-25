Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

