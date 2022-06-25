Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.