Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 670 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

